Dancers thrilled to be back on stage as annual Forbes Eisteddfod makes great return

Hundreds of performers have danced their hearts over a packed nine-day program with the return of the Forbes dance eisteddfod.
The atmosphere backstage at Red Bend over the past week was electric with dancers delighted to get back to the stage after a two-year break due to COVID-19.
Dance eisteddfod committee member and Kristen's Dance Studio principal Kristen Apsey says dancers travelled from all over the region - Parkes, Cowra, Bathurst and Leeton, as well as beyond to Newcastle and Canberra.
From the tiny tots to the senior dancers, they've performed dance styles ranging from classical ballet to hip hop, tap to contemporary.
For the dancers, it was a thrilling chance to get back on stage and perform as well as reconnect with dance friends from the region.
"The dancers were so excited to be able to perform and to see their friends they would usually see at eisteddfods each year - it's been a long time," Kristen said.
"It's a really good atmosphere and vibe, everyone is so supportive.
"Even for the committee, seeing performers we haven't seen for so long, who have come such a long way since we saw them."
Local dancers were successful in their sections, and featured in the event's major awards.
Adjudicator Christopher Favaloro was here for the first time and Kristen said he was wonderful - encouraging with lots of feedback for performers.
Kristen's Dance Studio's open hip hop was named most entertaining group of 2022 in a win for the local studio. Other major awards presented included:
Forbes Eisteddfod is run by a small committee and Kristen paid tribute to the community of volunteers who stepped up to help make it all happen across the week.
"We even had 10 and 11-year-old students come to help with the doors, changing competitor numbers or helping backstage," Kristen said.
