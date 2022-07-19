Forbes Advocate
Dancers' time to shine as annual Forbes Eisteddfod makes great return

Updated July 20 2022 - 3:23am, first published July 19 2022 - 9:30pm
Hundreds of performers have danced their hearts over a packed nine-day program with the return of the Forbes dance eisteddfod.

