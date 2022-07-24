It's a joy: life members reflect on 10 years of Forbes Riverside Community Gardens

Growing your own food is pretty rewarding.
Growing it while sharing knowledge and working side by side with people who share your passion is even better.
Ten years ago a group of locals had a vision to carve out a space where people could grow their own vegetables, working and sharing them in community.
That vision became reality with the opening of the Forbes Riverside Community Gardens - and now five of their faithful members and friends have been recognised with life membership of the organisation.
Leo Curran, Lee and Lockie Reynolds, Dennis and Gail Irvine, were presented with life members at the gardens' AGM this month.
All reflected on just how much they love the gardens, their work and the friendships formed there.
Mr Curran was one of the founding members and continues to put work into the community beds to grow produce for sale to raise funds.
"It's been a lot of fun, a lot of enjoyment," he said.
"The main reason we are here of course is for people to come and grow their own vegetables ... for individuals to come down here, mix and learn and grow their veggies and share."
He's delighted to see more people, particularly younger people and family groups, getting involved.
Lee and Lockie were haled faithful friends of the gardens, who have done all sorts of tasks in all sorts of weather - pulling weeds, picking mulberries, pruning roses and much more.
"It's lots of fun coming down, I often see lots of people working together and laughing together and that's what it's all about," Mrs Reynolds reflected. "I really love what I'm doing."
Dennis and Gail Irvine have also been part of the Gardens since its inception.
Mr Irvine had a background in landscaping and nursery, and has brought a wealth of knowledge to the Gardens.
Mrs Irvine has always been involved, but was more recent in discovering just how much joy their is in watching plants grow and flourish.
Between them they've been integral in everything from building the garden beds and infrastructure to propagating potted colour and trees - and we can't forget ensuring there's a delicious morning tea on the table.
"It's just been a joy to be involved," Mr Irvine said.
"I just love it, it's just lovely," Mrs Irvine added.
