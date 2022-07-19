Slight drop in numbers at this week's Forbes sales

Monday's cattle sale: 844 yarded, down 117
Numbers fell this sale and quality continues to be very mixed. Plainer and secondary cattle made up the majority of the offering though there was still some better bred types on offer.
Advertisement
The usual buyers were present and competing in a significantly cheaper market particularly for the secondary types with the better cattle less affected.
Yearling steers to feed sold from 436 to 579c/kg for middleweights and 450 to 550c/kg for heavies.
Those to processors sold from 430 to 534c/kg.
Heifers followed the same trend with feeders paying from 412 to 495c/kg. The finished types to processors received from 420c to 480c/kg.
Heavy steers and bullocks sold from 350c to 430c/kg. Grown heifers reached 436c/kg.
Cows were firm to 6c cheaper particularly on the plainer types. Heavy 2 score sold from 310 to 342c and 3&4 score received 340 to 372c/kg.
Tuesday's sheep and lamb sale: 29200 yarded, down 1200
Numbers eased slightly this sale though quality continues to be very mixed. There was both well finished and plainer lambs penned.
The better bred and finished lambs were slightly easier while the plainer and secondary types showed a bigger fall. The usual buyers were present and competing.
A few pens of new season lambs ranged in price from $176 to $210/head.
Trade weight lambs slipped $4 to $6/head and more on the off types. The 20-24kg portion selling from $155 to $200/head.
Heavy lambs to 26kg were also $6 to $8 easier to range from $186 to $216/head.
Extra heavyweights were $3 to $4/head easier on a quality run and sold from $190 to $273/head. Carcass prices averaged from 749 to 787c/kg.
Mutton quality was again very mixed and prices showed a significantly cheaper trend. Merino ewes sold from $114 to $181/head with crossbreed receiving from $108 to $196/head. Merino wethers reached $188/head.
Market reporter, Krystelle Ridley
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.