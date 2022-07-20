News from the croquet courts: later starts on winter mornings

We only had 15 players on a very freezing morning for Aussie Croquet on Saturday morning, the very keen ones braved it, but a quick decision was made we will now start at 10 instead of 9am.
Five players that managed three games: Joan Littlejohn, Elvy Quirk, Kevin Rubie Bill Scott and Neville Spry
Big winners:
Close games:
- Pegging Out
On Tuesday 19th July there were 31 players. Winners of three games were recorded by:John Allegri, John Browne, Elvy Quirk, Kevin Rubie and Mal Smith.
Runaway scores were recorded by John Browne 12 who defeated Lyall Strudwick & Sandy Hepburn 2; Elvy Quirk & John Cole defeated Jill Rubie & Carolyn Neilsen 10/3.
Close scores of 7/6 were recorded by:
Scores of 9/4 were further recorded by:
All members please be advised that starting time for the cold winter months is now 10 am with a 9.45 am arrival so that numbers can be calculated for the draw.
Our next monthly luncheon will be at Isabel's Place on Tuesday August 2.
Until next week stay warm, stay safe.
Contributed by Elvy Quirk
