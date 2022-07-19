Blankets to keep families warm this winter are going out the door as fast as they are coming in to The Salvation Army Family Stores in Forbes and Parkes.
That's why Major Sandra Walmsley is putting the call-out to anyone in these communities who may have blankets, dooners and even air beds to donate.
Advertisement
"This winter we have had a lot of people getting in touch," she said.
"The cold snap happened very unexpectedly and people weren't prepared for it."
Every year The Salvation Army pack away blankets ahead of the Parkes Elvis Festival which is the Family Store's busiest time of year.
"The blankets that we would have set aside for the next Elvis Festival have already sold out," Joanne van Unen said.
"We've exhausted all supplies, even the blankets staff have brought in.
"As quick as they came in, they went out again."
Major Walmsley said it's been a combination of some blankets being sold and others they've given away to those in need.
For those who would like to help out, Major Walmsley is asking them to go through their linen cupboards to see if there is anything they don't use anymore and would consider donating.
The blankets need to be in good condition and clean.
"We prefer people to bring them in when we're open," Major Walmsley said.
"If people are bringing in a blanket specifically for welfare purposes, please tell us, otherwise it goes into the shop.
"The money we make goes out to the community as well."
The opening hours of The Salvation Army stores are 9.30am to 1.30pm Tuesday to Thursday in Forbes and 10am to 4pm Tuesday to Friday in Parkes.
The Salvation Army does accept pillows but only brand new ones.
"So if people are doing their shopping, why not consider grabbing an extra pillow to donate," Major Walmsley said.
READ ALSO:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.