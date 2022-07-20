Forbes Advocate

'Sonata' unveiled at Warroo as Sculpture Down the Lachlan trail grows

July 20 2022 - 8:30pm
ON THE TRAIL: Sculptors Suzie Bleach and Andrew Townsend in front of Sonata following its installation. Picture: FORBES ARTS SOCIETY

Standing within a clearing at Warroo Reserve, a child playing the violin balances upon the back of a life-sized bull.

