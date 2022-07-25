Forbes Advocate

Dunstan family celebrates Amy's century plus one

Updated July 26 2022 - 4:27am, first published July 25 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Amy Dunstan has happily celebrated her 101st birthday with her sons by her side, after COVID restrictions kept them apart on her 100th.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.