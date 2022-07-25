Dunstan family celebrates Amy's century plus one

Amy Dunstan has happily celebrated her 101st birthday with her sons by her side, after COVID restrictions kept them apart on her 100th.
Mrs Dunstan was joined by Kerry and Ray for an afternoon tea at JRV, where she is now a resident, on July 3, and Ray says his mum had a wonderful afternoon.
"It was well done," he said.
"(JRV) put on an afternoon tea and quite a few of the residents came into the Opal Room."
Mrs Dunstan was born in Barmedman, one of 10 children in her family.
She married 'Tib' Dunstan and they settled on the farm at Warroo, where they raised their sons, worked hard and were a big part of their rural community.
Life revolved around the country halls at Warroo and Moonbi with social tennis, cricket and regular dances.
Mrs Dunstan was a seamstress, making wedding dresses, and her family the beneficiaries of her excellent cooking.
When the couple moved to town she became heavily involved in the bowling club both as a bowler and a member of the club executive.
Sadly, Tib passed away in 1977 only months after their move to town.
Mrs Dunstan only entered aged care in 2918, going to the Mater for two weeks and enjoying her stay so much she made the move.
Happy birthday, Mrs Dunstan, from the team at the Advocate!
