Forbes rugby reveals special jerseys for 2022 fundraiser day

Updated July 22 2022 - 5:10am, first published 3:46am
FUNDRAISER NIGHT: Jayden Scott and Tom Maguire revealing the special jerseys the Platypi will wear to face Orange Emus this Saturday.

This Saturday is set to be a cracker at Forbes rugby club.

