Forbes rugby reveals special jerseys for 2022 fundraiser day

This Saturday is set to be a cracker at Forbes rugby club.
On field, our Platypi take on Orange Emus across all grades.
Off field, the speeches will be followed by a charity auction for three very special causes.
Women's jerseys will be auctioned in support of Nedd Brockmann's marathon mission to run from the west to east coast of Australia and raise $1 million in support of homeless charity - read the full story here.
First grade jerseys will be sold to raise funds for two players - Emus' Andrew Regan and Boorowa's Nathan Stapleton - who suffered severe spinal injuries playing earlier this year.
The good news for fans who've been braving pretty icy conditions to support the blues this winter is that Saturday's forecast is looking a lot better.
Forbes is forecast to reach a sunny 19 degrees, so head on down to South Circle on Saturday, July 23.
