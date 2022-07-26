Topsoil Organics takes out region's Excellence in Small Business honours

Forbes' Topsoil Organics has won the gong for Excellence in Small Business at the Western NSW Business Awards.
Topsoil Organics, the brainchild of Dan and Lana Nicholson and founded in 2016 in Forbes, was one of 11 businesses shortlisted for the hotly-contested title of Small Business of the Year.
Taking out the title from a field of finalists from major centres including Bathurst and Orange and from a region spanning spanning Oberon to Lightning Ridge was an incredible honour.
Dan Nicholson said 10 of the team - about half their current staff - attended the gala awards night, hosted at Taronga Western Plains Zoo with about 190 in attendance.
"It was a really good night and topping it off we won," he said.
With the disruptions of the past few years it was one of the first opportunities the business has had to do something like that as a team, and Mr Nicholson thanked Business NSW - Western - for a great event.
He paid tribute to his team for their success.
"This award is the culmination of six years' blood, sweat and tears from our dedicated team members, past and present," the Nicholsons posted to their business Facebook page.
Topsoil Organics - more fully featured in the Advocate in the lead-up to the awards - turns food waste that would otherwise have ended up in landfill into compost for agriculture.
Last year they received licensing to increase production to 30,000 tonnes a year and funding support from the NSW Job Creation fund.
A combination of changing agricultural practice and legislation have the phones ringing off the hook for the company - and they envisage increasing production to 200,000 tonne with a second site coming online by the end of 2024.
Topsoil Organics will now represent Western NSW at the State Business Awards in late November.
