Locals lead their team to win as sun shines on AFL's return to Forbes

On an historic day for AFL in Forbes the Orange/Forbes under 12's continued their winning run with a commanding 50-point win against Dubbo at Gaggin Oval on Sunday.
It was victory number eight for the Swamp Tigers as they won 8.14 (62) to 1.6 (12) in what can only be described as the best weather seen in Forbes all year for football of any code.
Experienced mid-forwards Jack Sara and Sebastian Felice showed the war with two goals each, while Zavier Felice kicked the last one late in the last quarter to ice the game after the brave but outgunned Dubbo kept pressing throughout the contest.
Orange/Forbes were given a reminder of the danger posed by Dubbo when they took control in the early stages. Jackson Beaudin's goal in the first quarter was timely as Dubbo had pressured and kicked the first point of the game, but the Swamp Tigers lead at the first change by eight points.
It was the Swamp Tigers who grabbed the initiative after quarter time and maintained scoreboard control following a four-goal second quarter and two goal third quarter, and the home team never had to respond as Dubbo couldn't find answering goals to stay in touch and with Zaiver Felice's final term goal Orange/Forbes took a comfortable win.
Best on ground for the 12's were the Felice brother, Zavier and Sebastian along with Nicholas Wood. Mr Consistent Max Ridge was strong in the ruck, Tyson McLennan continues to get better each game while the defensive duo of Romulus Milsom and Will Northey were strong.
A blistering start and five goals from an inspired Cayden Metzeling propelled Orange/Forbes under 14's to a 57-point victory over Dubbo in round 9 of the AFL Central West under 14's competition.
The Swamp Tigers slotted seven unanswered goals in the first half, with Dubbo failing to back up the performance of the last encounter between the two teams when Dubbo nearly caused an upset.
Playing their first match following three weeks off, the Orange/Forbes Swamp Tigers were a shining light in the 9.10 (64) to 1.1 (7) result.
Metzeling opened the scoring and Orange/Forbes took control in the first quarter, kicking two goals two, however Dubbo pulled one back to trail by eight at the first break. The Swamp Tigers best came in the second quarter adding four goals four, with Metzeling booting three, to lead by 36 at half time.
The second half was all Orange/Forbes, with the result never in doubt. The Swamp Tigers kicked a further three goals four to one behind to cap off a dominant display. Best on ground for Orange/Forbes were the Forbes boys Zain Clark and Cayden Metzeling who were resolute in defence and dominant in attack respectively.
The Orange Youth Girls defeated Dubbo 16.12 (108) to 0.1 (11), while in the under 17's Orange/Forbes won 12.1 (73) to 3.6 (24), in a very enjoyable match to watch.
Next week Orange/Forbes take on the Bushrangers in Bathurst.
