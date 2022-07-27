Forbes Advocate

Locals lead their team to win as sun shines on AFL's return to Forbes

By Alex Milsom
July 27 2022 - 9:18am
On an historic day for AFL in Forbes the Orange/Forbes under 12's continued their winning run with a commanding 50-point win against Dubbo at Gaggin Oval on Sunday.

