Race to the finish as team ties up bowls minor triples

Minor Triples Final
The final of the minor triples has been run and won.
Advertisement
Bill Looney, Peter Mackay and Scott McKellar claimed the title and shirt for this year with a close 19:15 win over Ray Drabsch, Paul Baker and Laurie Crouch.
The scores were level at 10 all and again at 14 all but as usual the last three ends were the championship ends.
Wednesday bowls: Last Wednesday it was fabulous to see a full green of bowlers enjoying a game.
Twenty-four players is a good effort but remember to keep inviting new prospective bowlers to come and try.
There is no commitment or pressure just turn up and have a go.
Bobby Grant led well for Spro Asimus they had a 30:14 result against Johnny Brown and Cliffy Nelson. The last eight ends were the landslide, it was even until then.
Noel Jolliffe teamed up well with Michael Coles for a 24:17 win over Dave Williams and Denis Byrnes. Dave was happy though as he won the Flint Street Butchery voucher again.
Ray Dunstan and Alf Davies are back in form they had a 21:10 victory against a wobbly Barry Shine and a rusty Rob Priest. But as usual it came down to the last few ends. Once team Davies took the lead there was no stopping them.
Peter Mackay and Johnny Kennedy held on long enough to stay just in front with an 18:15 score line against an improving Geoff West and a handy Sid Morris.
Barry White drew Jeff Nicholson as his partner and they went on well to claim a 19:16 win against Billy Looney and Paul Baker.
The winning rink went to two competitive bowlers in Lyall Strudwick and Kerry Dunstan who claimed a 15:13 victory against Jimmy Maloy and Scotty (the organiser) McKellar.
Eugowra Jim was happy too as he went home with a Flint Street Butchery voucher in his pocket. Well done bowlers.
We do it all again next Wednesday, names in by 9.30 and play at 10 for a couple of hours. Bring a friend.
Members draw every Wednesday night about 7.00pm be financial and be there to win. Membership subs are due now. Social Bowling Members $35, Full BNSW Member $120.
Thursday bowls: Thursday's rollup had 22 players on the greens in ideal conditions. Lyall Strudwick and B Jones showed their skills at the game with a 30:12 win against Glen Kearney and D Wright.
Darryl Griffiths led well for skip Laurie Crouch when they picked up a 29:15 victory over Alan Hilder and Tony Bratton.
Joyce Boland and Scotty McKellar got down to business early and played hard to catch. They led all the way and finished 28:12 ahead of Ron Thurlow and Cliffy Nelson.
Advertisement
Then there was Ivan Hodges and Paul Baker in good form taking the final score to a 28:14 win against Denis Byrnes and Peter Hocking.
The triples game was much closer. John Cutler, Allan Phillips and Greg Gunn only needed a 10 to beat the 9 scored by K Roach, Bobby Grant and Lindsay Willding.
Pennants practice:
The two Forbes sides - Division 2 and Division 4 - had some well needed practice last Saturday. In the clash of the titans (both division two sides) occurred when Ivan Hodges, Robert Dukes, Brian Asimus and Greg Gunn claimed number one side by 21:17 when they had a win against Matty Reid, Geoff Williams, Christian West and Lindsay Willding.
The second match was the remaining division two side of Viv Russell, Paul Baker, Bruce Williams and Scott Andrews with a 28:16 win against a division four side of Peter Mackay, Brett Davenport, Scott McKellar and Lyall Strudwick. It was another good match where both sides found they need more practice.
The final match was the remaining two division four sides of Bobby Grant, Rob Priest, John Kennedy and Laurie Crouch claiming a 23:14 victory over Ron Thurlow, Denis Byrnes, Sid Morris and Allan Phillips. Here again both sides found they need more practice especially on long ends with a fast green.
Advertisement
The pennant practice was a good exercise letting players know each other's play strengths and weaknesses. It is interesting to note that in all three games the winning teams won 12 ends to 9ends.
Good luck to all teams when the real competition starts on Saturday 6th and Sunday 7th August 7.
The Bowls Show: The bowls show is back. Tune in on Sundays from 2pm on 7TWO.
Ben Hall Open Gender Pairs: It's on again soon. October Saturday 1st and Sunday 2nd, so chase up some good players for this prestigious event. The first 42 teams will be accepted and, in the running, to share the $4,000 prize money.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.