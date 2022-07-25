Forbes Advocate
Cows with calves sell to $3540 at Forbes auction

By Karen Bailey
Updated July 26 2022 - 1:09am, first published July 25 2022 - 6:02am
Ben Rix, Bogan Gate, with his agent Tim Mackay, Forbes Livestock and Agency Company, Forbes, sold Te Mania-blood, 275kg weaner heifers straight off their mothers for $1430 a head at Forbes store sale last Friday.

QUALITY cows, heifers and steers sold to a cheaper trend during the Forbes store cattle sale last Friday - though it was no surprise given recent falls in the prime market.

