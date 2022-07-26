Youth and experience combine to win golf's Hawke Cup

By Short Putt
The weekend provided great conditions for outdoor activity, exciting golfers, footballers and strollers alike. The conditions on the golf course encouraged the golfers to strive for excellence in their game, which some managed to achieve.
Advertisement
On Saturday the golf event was a 4BBB Stableford Medley playing for the Hawke Cup, and sponsored by the Hawke Family. The field of 73 players produced results that covered the range of scores from exalting heights to unbelievable lows. The Ladies and Men's pairings were evenly spread across the field, while the lone Mixed pairing enjoyed the wander.
The winners were a pairing that provided a mix of experience and youthful enthusiasm. Richard Smith teamed with Reggie Murray to score 48 points and blitz the field. They had six 2-pointers and twelve 3-pointers, with nary a bad hole or a 4-pointer in sight.
With both playing off the same handicap, Richard proved to be the steady influence, allowing Reggie to swing with no inhibitions. Their 25 point back-9 was the best of any pairing. Their 23 point front-9 was equalled by three other teams, neither of whom could convert on the back-9.
The runners-up were Heather Davidson and Ev Uphill with 44 points, and playing off similar handicaps. Their play was a case of consistency, scoring 22-22 and also without carding any 1-pointers. Alas, the 3-pointers were scarcer on their card despite their best efforts. Perhaps if the run of bogeys on the back-9 had been pars then they would have carried the Cup.
The NTP's went to - 9th: Mens - C Hanrahan, Ladies S Crosby; 18th: Men - H Callaghan, Ladies - S Crosby. Both the men managed to convert, but while Sally was pleased to turn those close shots into 3-pointers, the 2's and resulting 4-points eluded her. Overall there were six 2's. Caleb managed to score three 2's to help his team.
The 3rd Hole Super Pin went to Peter 'Ecky' Dawson, whose shot was quite distant at 5.7 metres. Ecky was not enamoured with his shot and very surprised to unseat Paul Kay. He was even more surprised when the remainder of the field could not get closer. Needless to say, the '2' went begging.
The ball sweep went to 40 points on count back: 43 - A Rees/S Kirkman, E Coombs/S Crosby; 42 - R Rhodes/R Webb, L Kennedy/R Carroll, I Bown/B Chandler, R Scott/B Tooth, J Fletcher/D Tilley; 40 - P Pymont/F Donohoe, T & A Cogswell.
The visitors included: Will Olson and Lee Grierson (Wollongong), John Adam (MacQuarie Links) who was teamed with Dennis McGroder, and Walter Bergmann, Ross Nattrass and Aaron Whittingham (Antill Park) who were all enjoying catching up with family. Unfortunately they did not catch any good scores on the course.
Across the field the scores reflected a common occurrence in 2-ball formats. There were a high number of pairs who scored well on one of the 9-holes, but then faltered on the other 9-holes. For example, the pairings of John Ridley/ Jason Mallon and Jeff House/ Steve Grallelis both scored over 20 points on the front-9, but then struggled to score middle-teen points on the back-9. Meanwhile, the Paul Pymont/ Frank Donohoe and Tony and Andy Cogswell pairings stumbled with teen scores on the front-9 and rocketed around the back-9.
It is good if the playing partners share the load, but in some cases one of the team is on fire. Such was the case for Trevor Toole, who scored 21 points on his own on the front-9, denying his partner Neil McMillan any chance to register. But it was the reverse on the back-9 where Neil carried the flag home.
Another who was on fire was Scott Kirkman. He contributed eight holes on the front-9 and more than half on the back-9. His partner Allan Rees could only watch and marvel at the transformation in playing ability from Scottie's efforts last week.
Skill is an important facet of golf. Being able to hit long also needs a deft touch on the greens to be able to score well. Damien Noll had the former, but lacked on the latter and consequently he and partner lost the 'Keno' to Max Haley and Greg Webb.
A measure of skill was displayed by Stevie G on the 3rd. His tee shot was errant, and dispelled any chance of getting the Super-pin mainly because he was in the trees. However, with an awkward stance, branches around his ears and tree roots to contend with, he played a serene pitch that landed on the green and ran into the hole for a '2' and 4-points.
Lee Grierson had fun playing the 6th hole. He traversed through the trees between the 6th and 12th fairways with his drive and second shot, which included a dreaded 'SH..K". Then his third shot from near the 11th green sailed over the trees and landed just past the pin. But then his putt for birdie missed. Needless to say, that would have been some story.
Another to find trouble in that vicinity was Dennis McGroder. He set up for his tee shot on the 12th tee, saying that his score did not count on the 11th because it included too many trees. Almost in the realms of a lumberjack.
The Stableford Medley on Sunday was well supported, all of whom enjoyed another sunny day on the course.
The winner was Henry Nash with 39 points. He felt comfortable all day but was disappointed with 'wipes' on the 16th and 17th. Runner-up was Josh Coulthurst with 33 points. His front-9 was tidy but his back-9 was a roller coaster.
Advertisement
There were no NTP's, but this allowed for a ball sweep. The lucky players there were: 31 - Steve Betland; 30 - Shannon Nash, Lee Grierson and Jill Cripps.
Here is the news:
Players please note that the course will be closed on Sunday 31 July, up until mid-afternoon. There is a Ladies 'Christmas in July' event being run, with nominations from local and neighbouring Clubs. With all those roses on the course we should see a bloom of good scores.
The LVDGA event scheduled for Sun 31 July at Parkes is under review. There is some confusion with the scheduling by Parkes GC of their own 2-P Ambrose alongside the LVDGA 2-P event, which was changed from a 4BBB event to meet Golf NSW criteria. Keep in touch with the Pro Shop to see what transpires.
Players are reminded of these events:
Trundle Mens Open - Sun 7 August, with a 4BBB Medley on Sat 6 Aug,
Advertisement
Condo 'Aust Naggers Cup' - Sun 4 Sep, with a Mixed 4BB on Sat 3 Sep.
And also a reminder of some programme changes:
Players will be aware of a change in scenery on some parts of the course. The removal of some trees is aimed at improving the condition of the adjacent tees.
Your Membership Renewal should now be paid. If you are considering an alternative please advise the FGA Secretary (Steve G) or leave a note at the Pro Shop.
The call is still out for someone to fill in occasionally for the scribe while that person is away from town. If you are interested, leave you contact details at the Pro Shop or contact the Events Cttee Secretary (Steve) on 6851 5293.
Advertisement
It is crystal ball time:
The Mens comp on Sat 30 July is an 18-hole Par event, sponsored by Everest Auto Repairs. Sunday has the Ladies event.
The result of a host of Parkes veteran golfers enjoying their play on Murray River courses took its toll on the number of players in the monthly Lachlan Valley's Association 18 hole competition which was held in Forbes last Thursday.
As a result 43 played where few were able to score to their handicaps while as expected local players used their knowledge to best advantage to dominate both grades.
Niel Duncan who is in rare form recorded the best round of the day to win A grade with 40 points from club mate Scott Kirkman next best on 37.
Allan Rees, another from Forbes in form took out B grade with 35 points from Andrew North-Knight next best on 34 points.
Advertisement
It was also all local in nearest the pins, A grade Don McKeowen, B grade Andrew North-Knight, C grade Ralph Baker.
As expected Forbes also dominated the Miller Shield (best three scores from each club) with 112 points from Parkes 93, West Wyalong 91, Grenfell 83, Condobolin 77 and Cowra 60.
Ball sweep to 27 points. Forbes and Parkes to players to collect included, 35 points Steve Uphill (F), 32 Joe Davies (P), Ken Sanderson (F), Steve Edwards (F), local professional Adam Demidjuk, 31 Nym Dziuba (P), Jeff Haley (F), 30 Robert Lea (P), Geoff Drane (F), Alf Davies (F), Stuart French (F), 29 Tony Cogswell (F), 28 Dale Stait (P), Garry Pymont (F), Frank Hanns (F), 27 Don McKeowen (F).
Forbes will host today's 18 hole competition for Parkes and Forbes vets, noms from 9.30am for a 10am shot gun start.
Last Tuesday 12 braved the early morning for 12 holes of social golf where Trevor Toole was best with 32 points while our Bogan Gate member Steve Edwards was next best with 29.
All golfers are invited to play the Tuesday 12 holes, simply be at the Pro Shop from 9am and your guaranteed a game.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.