Youth and experience combine to win golf's Hawke Cup

Across the field the scores reflected a common occurrence in 2-ball formats. There were a high number of pairs who scored well on one of the 9-holes, but then faltered on the other 9-holes. For example, the pairings of John Ridley/ Jason Mallon and Jeff House/ Steve Grallelis both scored over 20 points on the front-9, but then struggled to score middle-teen points on the back-9. Meanwhile, the Paul Pymont/ Frank Donohoe and Tony and Andy Cogswell pairings stumbled with teen scores on the front-9 and rocketed around the back-9.