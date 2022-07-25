Forbes Advocate

Up the Magpies: club song rings out as Magpies find form ahead of derby

Updated July 28 2022 - 5:59am, first published July 25 2022 - 10:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
REVEALED: Magpies Old Boys Greg Hanns, Andrew Burton and Andrew Rousell show the special weekend playing shirts. Picture: FORBES MAGPIES

Forbes' first grade players will don a very special jersey for this weekend's big reunion weekend and twin town derby.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.