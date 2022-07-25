Up the Magpies: club song rings out as Magpies find form ahead of derby

Forbes' first grade players will don a very special jersey for this weekend's big reunion weekend and twin town derby.
The blue and white playing shirt incorporates the designs of the original Forbes Federals rugby league club, active from 1920 to 1929, and the Forbes Magpies which launched in 1930.
It's going to be an enormous weekend of sport in Forbes, with the Magpies hosting Parkes Spacemen on Saturday and the Forbes Jockey Club hosting the Forbes Cup on Sunday.
The rugby league action is all at Spooner Oval on Saturday, starting with league tag at midday, with 18s kicking off about 1pm followed by reserves and first grade.
Watching from the sidelines will be the premiership-winning 1992 Under 18s, who were captained by Damian Kennedy and remained undefeated at the end of the season.
Their coach Justin Clark had tasted premiership glory in 1986 with the Under 18s, and that side led by John Burton is also expected to gather for this weekend's reunion.
Club president Matthew Jack says former players are converging on the town from as far afield as Cairns.
In another nod to club history last Sunday, the Magpies' club song - the work of Lester D'Ombrain and Phoenix - rang out across Spooner Oval as the Magpies swooped to a 36-14 victory over Orange Hawks - read the full story here.
