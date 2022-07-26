Forbes Advocate

We all have part to play in biosecurity under FMD threat: Donato

By Member for Orange Philip Donato Mp
Updated July 26 2022 - 4:18am, first published 2:27am
PLEASE PREPARE: Whilst Phil Donato hopes Australia can fend off FMD, he says Government must plan for the worst-case scenario. Picture: SUPPLIED

RESPONSIBLE TRAVEL

Foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) is almost at Australia's doorstep. With Indonesia a popular destination for an Aussie winter getaway for many, its important that those travelling take personal initiative in protecting Australia's biosecurity.

