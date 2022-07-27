Forbes North Public School is committed to 'creating futures with education changing lives' as a true reflection on what the school believes while celebrating the theme for Education Week 2022. Throughout Education Week and across the month of August, the school is offering multiple opportunities for wider community including parents, carers, and extended family to visit the school, enjoy meaningful celebrations and acknowledge the importance of public education.
Starting this week by celebrating '100 Days of School', 30 Kindergarten students dressed as if they were 100 years old to celebrate 100 days of primary school with parents and grandparents coming to school for a picnic in the sun on the common green area with a special cake cutting ceremony.
NAIDOC 2022 was celebrated with a cultural immersion inviting local Aboriginal cultural group 'River Spirit' onto the school grounds for a full day of authentic cultural activities. During Education Week on Tuesday, August 2, the school will be open to families from 10.00am until 3.30pm as the community comes to school at a time suitable to them to enjoy the playground sports and games, have lunch at the canteen, visit classrooms, and just see first-hand what a day in public education really looks like.
Forbes North students will commence a unique sports program including golf and squash at Forbes Golf Club, lawn bowls at Forbes Bowling Club and cycling around Lake Forbes. During August the senior students will be attending an Eco Day in Parkes, and hosting 'Reading Up North' (previously known as Reading Downtown). Northparkes Mine are installing 20 roosting boxes in the mature trees on ground- allowing students to observe and monitor breeding native birds including the Grass Parrot, Eastern Rosella, Currawong, Honey Eaters, and other species, The school is also hoping to attract rare birds such as the Swift Parrot to the playground.
Parents and carers will also have the opportunity to attend mathematics workshops over two evenings with staff currently focusing on place value and whole number as an area of interest and improvement across Kindergarten to Year 6 numeracy.
As part of Education Week celebrations in August, Forbes North will be hosting a massive book sale, combining the love of reading and the annual book week celebrations around the theme 'Dreaming with Eyes Open'. Education changes lives and every student at Forbes North will have the opportunity to proudly celebrate public education in the coming weeks.
For more information about Forbes North Public School, visit www.forbesnth-p.schools.nsw.gov.au.
Education Week 2022 is set to run from Monday, August 1 until Friday, August 5, and Eugowra Public School is excited to invite family members into our school for various activities throughout the week.
There will be some amazing opportunities for parents and family members to get involved, with some of the activities on offer including:
Eugowra Public School is a stimulating and rewarding place for students to experience challenges and achievement. The school offers quality teaching and learning practices, along with high expectations ensure positive outcomes for all students in a safe and happy learning environment.
Education Week is an annual celebration and a time to celebrate and acknowledge the opportunities available to everyone in NSW public education.
This year's theme 'Creating futures - education changes lives' highlights the journey students and learners take throughout the NSW Education system, focusing on creating futures for students, staff and families.
To find out more about Education Week celebrations or what Eugowra Public School has to offer, visit www.eugowra-p.schools.nsw.gov.au.
Scots All Saints College is a modern and progressive college of all-round excellence with one of the largest and most picturesque learning environments in all of Australia, situated over two expansive campuses in the regional city of Bathurst.
Offering quality co-education for day and boarding students from Preparatory School to Year 12, Scots All Saints College is a regional school of choice with specialist facilities, caring, experienced teachers and diverse opportunities for children to flourish.
Their mission is to develop students into successful men and women with a firm foundation for life built on the gospel of Christ.
Scots All Saints College is committed to its mission through developing today's learners into tomorrow's leaders who are informed, compassionate and confident men and women of faith, who will flourish as global minded citizens.
At the heart of the College is a sense of belonging. For boarders and day students alike, the College is a space to live and learn. A place where belonging turns into lifelong friendships and develops strong and connected young adults.
There is a place for everyone at Scots All Saints College. Their outstanding teaching and support staff are committed to the task of encouraging every student to thrive in an environment where they have space to explore, learn and grow together.
To find out more about what Scots All Saints College has to offer, visit www.scotsallsaints.nsw.edu.au.
For enrolment information, please the College Registrar, Lisa Ellery, on 02 6333 4726.
Forbes High School is creating bright futures for all students who enter through the school's gates.
The school environment is rich and filled with diverse experiences that cater for all learners, and they are fortunate to have expansive grounds which have recently undergone significant transformation to ensure that learning environments are inviting and conducive to learning.
High quality educational experiences are what you will find at Forbes High School. Highly experienced educators fill the classrooms who differentiate the learning to support all students. This creates an educational experience that shapes the future of the students, whether that be further study at university, TAFE or employment.
All graduating students are successful in the future career pathways and several of the cohort of 2022 have already secured university placements.
Forbes High School focuses on providing the complete education experience. High quality teaching and learning is paramount, this occurs in an environment rich in extra curricula opportunities and in a highly supportive and inclusive environment.
The school caters for all students and supports their educational pathway, recognising that individual needs must be supported.
Forbes High School offers public speaking, academic competitions, sporting opportunities and caters to all areas of the Creative and Performing Arts, including a very successful Forbes Eisteddfod where the school placed first in the schools point score trophy.
For more information, visit www.forbes-h.schools.nsw.gov.au.