Cause for celebrations Advertising Feature

CELEBRATIONS: There will be an almost endless list of celebrations and ways you can get involved during Education Week 2022. Photo: Supplied

Forbes North Public School is committed to 'creating futures with education changing lives' as a true reflection on what the school believes while celebrating the theme for Education Week 2022. Throughout Education Week and across the month of August, the school is offering multiple opportunities for wider community including parents, carers, and extended family to visit the school, enjoy meaningful celebrations and acknowledge the importance of public education.

Starting this week by celebrating '100 Days of School', 30 Kindergarten students dressed as if they were 100 years old to celebrate 100 days of primary school with parents and grandparents coming to school for a picnic in the sun on the common green area with a special cake cutting ceremony.



TOGETHER: Parents, families and the community are a big part of Forbes North Public School. Photo: Supplied

NAIDOC 2022 was celebrated with a cultural immersion inviting local Aboriginal cultural group 'River Spirit' onto the school grounds for a full day of authentic cultural activities. During Education Week on Tuesday, August 2, the school will be open to families from 10.00am until 3.30pm as the community comes to school at a time suitable to them to enjoy the playground sports and games, have lunch at the canteen, visit classrooms, and just see first-hand what a day in public education really looks like.

Forbes North students will commence a unique sports program including golf and squash at Forbes Golf Club, lawn bowls at Forbes Bowling Club and cycling around Lake Forbes. During August the senior students will be attending an Eco Day in Parkes, and hosting 'Reading Up North' (previously known as Reading Downtown). Northparkes Mine are installing 20 roosting boxes in the mature trees on ground- allowing students to observe and monitor breeding native birds including the Grass Parrot, Eastern Rosella, Currawong, Honey Eaters, and other species, The school is also hoping to attract rare birds such as the Swift Parrot to the playground.

Parents and carers will also have the opportunity to attend mathematics workshops over two evenings with staff currently focusing on place value and whole number as an area of interest and improvement across Kindergarten to Year 6 numeracy.



As part of Education Week celebrations in August, Forbes North will be hosting a massive book sale, combining the love of reading and the annual book week celebrations around the theme 'Dreaming with Eyes Open'. Education changes lives and every student at Forbes North will have the opportunity to proudly celebrate public education in the coming weeks.