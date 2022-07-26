Rugby digs deep, raises $36,000 for three good causes

About $36,000 has been raised for three causes in one night by our generous rugby union community.
Special women's jerseys raised $20,000 for Nedd Brockmann's coast-to-coast run, with men's jerseys raising $16,000 to be shared between two rugby players from our region who have suffered spinal injuries.
Forbes Rugby Union Club secretary Krystelle Ridley said the night, hosted in the club after Saturday's home games, was a wonderful success
The jerseys were specially designed for the day from a committee brainstorming session, Ridley said.
The green and gold the women wore honours Nedd Brockmann's plans to run from Cottesloe Beach to Bondi this September, covering about 100km a day with the goal of raising $1million to support those experiencing homelessness.
"Nedd was a part of the premiership-winning team in 2017 - our fullback and goal kicker," Ridley said.
"He presented the women's jerseys and stuck around for the presentation."
The men's jerseys brought together the blue of Forbes and the green of the Orange club, with the Platypi and the Emus facing off on the day.
Funds will be shared between Nathan Stapleton from Boorowa Rugby Club and Andrew Regan from Orange Emus, who both suffered severe spinal injuries in games earlier this year.
Go fund me accounts have been set up for both players - with links on the Forbes Rugby Union Facebook page - if anyone would like to contribute further.
Ridley said the Forbes and Orange rugby communities stuck around to support the evening's auction, with jerseys going home with members of both clubs.
"It was a really successful day," she said.
"You can't fault the rugby community for their willingness to help when someone needs a hand or to support a good cause."
Our Platypi women recorded a stellar victory on Saturday, securing their semi-finals berth with a 49-0 win, and our second grade defeated their Emus' counterparts 22-19.
It was a tougher day for our first grade, going down 12-21; and our Colts 7-37.
This weekend the Platypi travel to Orange City.
