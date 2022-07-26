From the mayor's desk: welcome to our newest Australian citizens

It was with great pleasure our Local Member Phil Donato and I welcomed our newest citizens at a ceremony in Forbes last week.
It was a beautiful ceremony welcoming Wafi Rahim, his wife Rubaiya Haque and their daughter Ayra.
Wafi is our Geographical Information Systems Officer here at Forbes Shire Council and he and his family are valuable members of our Forbes community.
Have you got your tickets for the Agribusiness Today Forum at the Forbes Golf Club on August 4.
Guests will hear from 13 expert agricultural speakers and catch up with the Central West agribusiness community.
You can get your tickets on Eventbrite.
The General Manager, Councillors and I are away at the National Saleyards Conference which I imagine this year will be vital for keeping up with Australia's action again Foot and Mouth Disease.
Are you a business owner?
Don't forget the Business Chamber AGM is on Thursday night at Club Forbes, from 5.30pm for a 6pm start.
Another reminder, Sunday is National Tree Day and in Forbes we will be planting trees out near the Homemaker Centre.
All welcome. We hope to see you there.
