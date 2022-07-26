Forbes Advocate

From the mayor's desk: welcome to our newest Australian citizens

July 26 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WELCOME: MP Philip Donato and Mayor Phyllis Miller with Wafi Rahim, his wife Rubaiya Haque and their daughter Ayra. Picture: FORBES SHIRE COUNCIL

It was with great pleasure our Local Member Phil Donato and I welcomed our newest citizens at a ceremony in Forbes last week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.