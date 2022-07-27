Meet our women's bowls triples winners

On Wednesday the 20th there were only eight for social bowls but there were six playing in the triples final.
The winners of the day were the team of Anne Nixon, Lesley Dunstan, Ann Mackay and Lyn Simmonds.
The winners of the triples game were Angela, Loris and Annette defeating Robyn, Glenys and Mell.
Congratulations to all that participated in this event.
Also, on the 20th we held our AGM, positions were filled by the following: President Mell Wilson, Vice President Robyn Mattiske; Treasurer Ann Mackay; Secretary Sandra Priest; Games committee Annette Tisdell, Jan Waugh, Loris Stewart, Lyn Simmonds and Gail Mckay; and Social Committee Jill Taylor, Lesley Dunstan, Irene Riley, Angela Dent and Kerry Roach.
On Tuesday the 26 and Wednesday the 27th Forbes hosted the district open and senior pairs, we had a team in both.
The senior team consisted of Lyn Simmonds and Jan Waugh, they played Tuesday morning. In a nail-biting game and also an extra end having to be played the Forbes ladies got the win.
They then had to do battle in the afternoon but unfortunately, they went down in this game, well done for the great effort.
In the open we had Annette and Mell, they had the bye in the morning so played Tuesday afternoon. Again this was a close game but they came away with the win.
They then had to play Wednesday morning but you will have to wait till next week's issue to find out how they went.
On Tuesday August 2 we have our first game of pennants against Orange City played at Forbes.
The teams for game one is as follows: Lesley Dunstan, Irene Riley, Jan Waugh and Annette Tisdell and Loris Stewart Glenys Ryan, Lyn Simmonds and Mell, good luck ladies.
Just for a laugh people ask why do the reports only say Mell when everyone else has their last name.
Well when the words Mell Wilson are written it seems to confuse some of our bowlers as to them she is just "Mell".
Social selectors for August are Kay Toohey and Colleen Liebich and morning tea is Jill Taylor and Lyn Simmonds.
Ladies if you cannot do your duty, please either arrange to swap with someone or contact Mell so other arrangements can be made, thanks.
Happy birthday to Loris Stewart for Monday.
