Forbes Advocate

Meet our women's bowls triples winners

By Mell
July 27 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TRIPLES WINNERS: Angela Dent, Loris Stewart and Annette Tisdell. Picture: SUPPLIED

On Wednesday the 20th there were only eight for social bowls but there were six playing in the triples final.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.