New footbridge over lake on way for Dreaming Centre

Updated August 2 2022 - 2:34am, first published August 1 2022 - 11:58pm
NEW BRIDGE TO COME: Forbes Shire Council has announced a new bridge to the Wiradjuri Dreaming Centre.

Work to install a new footbridge, including fishing platform areas, is to begin on Lake Forbes near the Wiradjuri Dreaming Centre.

