New footbridge over lake on way for Dreaming Centre

Work to install a new footbridge, including fishing platform areas, is to begin on Lake Forbes near the Wiradjuri Dreaming Centre.
In a post to their Facebook page, Forbes Shire Council announced the project would begin in the next few weeks under the NSW Government Public Spaces Legacy fund.
Advertisement
"The new footbridge, will be higher and wider will have improved accessibility," the council's Facebook post said.
"An exciting addition will be the fishing platform areas with balconies to enjoy the 'serenity'".
This project is expected to take several weeks and neighbours may experience some initial noise in the area while pile driving occurs.
Pedestrians will still be able to walk around the lake as the old footbridge will remain in place until the new one is complete. Watch out for signs and changes to the pathway.
Once the new hardwood decked bridge is commissioned, the old bridge will be dismantled with all materials recycled or reused where possible, the council's Facebook post said.
At the other end of the lake, new outdoor gym equipment is being installed near the walkway opposite Lions Park.
The projects were designed as part of the Lake Forbes Activation Plan, adopted by council in 2019.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.