Behaviour change initiative aims to break the domestic violence cycle

July 28 2022 - 8:30pm
INITIATIVE: CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes Mens Behaviour Change Program co-facilitator Rebecca Palenapa-Pili and CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes executive leader program development and delivery Dorothée Crawley at a conference at Dubbo in June. Picture: SUPPLIED

CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes will start a crucial initiative to break the cycle of domestic violence in western NSW, working with men who cause harm and want to change.

