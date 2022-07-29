Forbes Advocate
Forbes has 147 active COVID-19 cases, 2642 in total

By Newsroom
July 29 2022 - 4:00am
Nurses raise concerns over COVID-19 wave - 147 active cases in Forbes

Nurses continue to raise concerns about their own health and safety amid increasing workloads from the latest wave of COVID-19 cases.

