UP THE MAGPIES: Forbes 20-12 victors in reunion weekend derby

"Unbelievable".
It was the first word out of Forbes captain Nick Greenhalgh's mouth at the end of Saturday's Peter McDonald premiership Round 15 victory against the Parkes Spacemen, played out before a huge crowd at Spooner Oval.
The Magpies wore blue "return to the nest" jerseys in a nod to the original Forbes Federals rugby league club as Under 18s premiership sides from the 1980s and 1990s converged on the ground.
That vocal crowd was rewarded with an solid display of rugby league, the intensity from both sides unwavering but Forbes dominant with the final score 20-12.
"That was unbelievable," Greenhalgh said post-match.
"That was one of the craziest games I've ever played.
"It's always a big day - Parkes against Forbes - and the boys really turned up.
"We sort of took it a bit personally after the long weekend after they dusted us over there so it was good to get one back home."
It took more than 15 minutes for the scoreboard to move from nil-all, the Magpies' Ben Maguire crossing in the corner to put Forbes ahead 4-0.
Maguire's second came in that same spot a short time later when he collected a pass from Zeke Hartwig as the Parkes defence pushed the winger out in the corner and Forbes was up 8-0.
Parkes was applying plenty of pressure, with seemingly the bulk of the possession at their end, but the hosts' defence held strong.
Zeke Hartwig got over the line himself - again in that corner before a vocal Magpies crowd - and Nick Greenhalgh added the extras to see Forbes up 14-0 at half time.
Parkes' first points came shortly after the sin-binning of Forbes number 11 Charlie Lennon in the second half.
The Spacemen gained some momentum and Tikiko Rokodelana muscled over the try line to narrow the gap to 14-6 - but the Magpies didn't let it get to them.
"Our boys kept turning up," Greenhalgh said of that moment.
Mitch Andrews crossed - and Greenhalgh added the extras - to extend Forbes' lead to 20-6 and although Rokodelana got through again to bring it to 20-12 with 12 minutes to go the Magpies' hard work in defence paid off.
"Our defence was magnificent," Greenhalgh agreed after the game.
"That's what we're going to pride ourselves on going into the finals and if it's anything like it was today we'll go a long way."
Coach Cameron Greenhalgh watched his squad maintain that defence even to the dying minutes of the game.
"Parkes kept coming and we knew they would - they can score points quick - so on a lopsided penalty count we had a lot of defence," he said.
"We seemed to be defending a lot, right to the end we were defending hard ... they were tough, they kept coming."
Cameron applauded the squad's team effort, both sides were down a few players but everyone who took the field was committed.
"We stuck together as a group, we believed in ourselves," he said.
"That's what we need, a team effort, to win footy games.
"Right across the board: Nick controlled it, our middle was strong, Jake Grace was excellent ... everyone who took the field today. It was a solid contest."
The Magpies lapped the ground acknowledging their fans - as the 1980s club song "Up the Magpies" blasted through the speakers - and Nick thanked them for a very special day.
"The atmosphere was crazy, it was unreal," he said.
"There's a lot of people that came from far and wide to watch this game, the reunion game, we thank them very much for coming back and we hope to have a beer with all of them."
