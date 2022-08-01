Racegoers defy the cold to back Forbes Cup Day

Forbes woke to a cold change on Sunday but race goers weren't deterred, supporting Forbes Cup Day on a huge weekend of sport.
For the Forbes Jockey Club and president Randal Grayson, the event's success has been a long time in the making.
Bankstown Sports Club visitors were back on course, celebrating 25 years of their partnership here, and locals and visitors alike were treated to some great racing, Fashions on the Field and Forbes hospitality.
"We have worked hard to get to this point and everyone is impressed with what they see with the new surroundings so we want to keep making it bigger and better - that's what it's all about," Grayson said on Sunday afternoon."
Anticipation for the Forbes Cup - a Big Dance qualifier - was high and it didn't disappoint, with One Aye and Toulon Brook achieving eligibility for the $2 million Sydney race.
Now Grayson also hopes the feature sprint - renamed The Amazing Ben Hall Bullet with the support of Forbes Shire Council - will become a drawcard for those Sydney trainers as well.
Forbes Jockey Club dates back to the bushranger's era and it was when researching the club's history that Grayson found reference to the race named for him.
It's been lost to the club for decades now, but it's back and with it an iconic new trophy.
"We're trying to build up that nostalgia so we needed a trophy that's appropriate," Grayson said.
A World War II gun casing was found online and "bullet" top engineered by Brad Worland and Matt Smith locally. Polished up and engraved, it's sure to become an icon of the day as well.
Weather aside, Grayson was happy with the day.
"It's been good," he said."There's nothing we can do about the weather, we've been looking at it all week and we knew there was a chance of a bit of wind and a bit of sour weather but to the locals' credit they've turned up.
"The track's been good, we were confident about that, and it's been good fields."
Bankstown Sports Club's Vern Falconer presented the Cup on behalf of the club, which brought near to 200 guests to Forbes for the weekend.
"It's a great event and the Sports Club are glad to be part of it," he said.
"I hope everyone's had a wonderful day as we have."
