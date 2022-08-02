Rees tames the course as golfers battle frost-hardened greens

Div-2 was where the action was commanding scores better than par. Allan Rees had only one slip on the front-9, making the turn at +5. But his putter went cold on the back-9, where he scored 'squares' rather than '+' and managed a couple of double-bogeys that dragged him back to +4 for the day. This was the best score of the day, and finishing head and shoulders above the rest of the field certainly earned him the title of 'course tamer'.