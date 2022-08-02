Rees tames the course as golfers battle frost-hardened greens

By Short Putt
The sunny day was meant to inspire the Forbes golfers but alas many of them fell victim to the course itself. Only five players managed to show a steely and focused approach and finish above 'par'.
Saturday's Mens event was an 18-hole Par, sponsored by Everest Auto Repairs. Unfortunately sponsor Brian was not in attendance, aiming to stay in hibernation until spring. The sun highlighted a field of 62 starters, many of who were brought to their knees by the hard and fast greens, which were courtesy of some recent frosts.
The Div-1 was a tight contest with both Rob Hey (Parkes) and Rob Webb (Fbs) finishing on +1. The count back declared the 'Rob known as Hey' the winner.
Both players had their moments, and both produced mirror-image scores. 'Rob the Webb' turned at +2 after a steady front-9 while the other Robb was at -1. The back-9 saw 'Rob the Hey' come to light and finish on +2, while the other Robb stumbled a bit to score -1. And hence the result in the count back.
Div-2 was where the action was commanding scores better than par. Allan Rees had only one slip on the front-9, making the turn at +5. But his putter went cold on the back-9, where he scored 'squares' rather than '+' and managed a couple of double-bogeys that dragged him back to +4 for the day. This was the best score of the day, and finishing head and shoulders above the rest of the field certainly earned him the title of 'course tamer'.
The Div-2 Runner-up was Jacob Reid who was keen to do better but just could not find the correct spark. He did not make many blemishes but did manage more 'squares' than anything. A steely focused finish saw him finish on +2.
The NTP's went to - 9th: Alf Davies; 18th: Terry Griffiths. The greens were quite fast and presented some problems to the golfers. Consequently there were only four 2's, all scored by Div-1 players. The 9th hole yielded three of them, while Terry Griffiths snared a double with 2's on the 9th and 18th.
The 3rd Hole Super Pin went to Neil McMillan with a shot to 2.73 metres, easily eclipsing Jon Cutler's effort of over 5 metres who was playing only a few groups ahead of him. Neil was playing alongside Frank Hanns, Barry Parker and Trevor Toole, which encouraged him to concentrate on his shots rather than be distracted by any banter. But nevertheless, he missed his '2'.
With few players above the 'par' line the ball sweep dropped down to -2 on count back: +1 - D Bernardi; Square - C Hanrahan, F Hanns, A Demidjuk, G Leonard; -1 - J Dent, W Powter, M Dalley, H Callaghan, B Slack-Smith; -2 - I Bown, M Skene, J Burgess, M Sargent, G Webb, J Bernardi.
There were a number of visitors here to have a social round before the Forbes Cup on Sunday. Some were quite social, while others had a competitive edge. In all, they included: Rob Hey, Geoff Leonard, Wayne Powter, Mugen Green, Dave Speakman, (Parkes), James Burgess (Monash), James Dent, Mike Sargent, Rob Scott (Bankstown), Mark Dalley, Fred Ayoub (Ronay), Tom Tarmo (Brighton Lakes), and Lee Grierson (Wollongong) was here again.
The modal score was -2, reflecting the many players who 'almost but not quite' managed to play to their handicaps. Caleb Hanrahan did well to finish on 'square', alongside Frank Hanns, who had a 'nothing day' (ie 'square), and Geoff Leonard from Parkes.
The scores ranged all the way down to -11. Graham Newport hung on grimly to finish at -9 and avoid the 'last name on the screen' embarrassment. However, Kim Herbert and Stevie G shared that honour with both finishing on -11. Kim had a horror back-9, scoring -8, that plummeted his score, while Stevie G was consistently bad in both halves.
Head Pro Adam was pleased to swing the club, playing alongside good mate Jim Burgess. Adam finished on 'par', squaring both halves, and managed to shake off a disaster on the 9th where he recorded a '7' - but in this format it did not cost him. His pars on three of the par-5's earned him 'minus' scores, but birdies on other holes compensated well. No doubt his best birdie was on the 13th where his approach shot finished less than 'two-feet' short of the hole.
The importance of identifying your ball correctly was amply demonstrated when golfers from different clubs are playing in the same comp. On one occasion a Forbes player produced a sterling approach shot towards the green, finishing short of the green where some visiting golfers were putting.
One visitor saw the ball on the ground, picked it up and walked to the next tee. They had progressed on before the owner of the ball could get to the green and claim his ball. This obviously ruined his day.
On another occasion another visitor was about to play a ball, until he was stopped by an approaching player who claimed that was his ball. Upon inspection, the approaching player was proven correct, leaving the visitor to search aimlessly for their ball.
A ball is important to use, but for many golfers so is a glove. Lee Grierson had dropped his glove, and not carrying a spare his shot making was affected for a couple of holes. Lee was very grateful when a following player caught up to him and returned his glove. Lee's score improved immediately.
Dennis McGroder is having relentless trouble on the 11th hole. Last week it was trees, and trees, and trees, and....etc. This week it was his distance judgement. He managed his way up the fairway satisfactorily, looking for a good score. However, his approach shot 'airmailed' the green and scooted among the vegetation at the back of the green. The resulting recovery was not good.
Speaking of trees, Niel Duncan has a love-hate relationship with them. His tee shot on the 14th drifted into the open area among the trees between the 14th and 13th fairways. His recovery shot was intended to fly low and skip between the trees onto the fairway. However, the ball had different ideas and hit a tree dead centre, then rebounded almost to Niel's feet.
Then on the 18th his tee shot again went right, finishing on clear grass behind the practice tees. Again the intended low shot hit a pine tree dead centre and rebounded back towards him. Two paces forward, play the shot, and luckily miss the tree but find the long grass. Needless to say, that was a 'minus'.
There was no Stableford Medley on Sunday due to the Ladies 'Christmas in July' event. This was quite successful, with 52 Ladies negotiating around the course in bleak conditions. Players had come from afar, and all enjoyed the hospitality in the 'Golfie' at the end of their round.
A generous List of Prizes, supported by the Forbes Shire Council, ensured that nearly two-thirds of the field across the four Divisions carried home a prize of some nature. Forbes players featured well, taking all but one of the Division winners and the majority of the 'Other' prizes.
The Wallace Cup is progressing steadily, although a couple of players need to play their match or it will be decided for them. The QF matches see Shane Sallaway vs Dave Mylecharane, with two matches are yet to be determined. Meanwhile Tom Toohey is into the S-F following his victory over Stephen Uphill.
Here is the news:
There are a number of changes to the Programme, so please refer to the list on the Notice Board in the Pro Shop and make notes in your diary.
Members are reminded that their Annual Membership Fees are now overdue, and if unpaid are deemed un-financial. Please get your membership paid so that you are able to enjoy 'members rates' in the comps or be eligible for any prizes.
It is crystal ball time:
Sat 6 August is the Monthly Medal, sponsored by Bernardi's Marketplace. Sun 15 May has a Stableford Medley, and also has the Trundle Mens Open.
In a somewhat disappointing field of 24 starters Forbes players dominated last week's twin-towns 18-hole golf competition played at home.
Leading the way in scoring was Jeff Haley whose tidy round of 37 points was enough to win the day from another local player Steve Edwards (36) who survived a count-back for second from Parkes' Nym Dziuba.
Forbes also took out the twin-towns shield 208 points to 190, while locals also won the nearest-to-pins with Gary Pyrmont claiming the A grade on the 18th and Ross Williams the B grade winner on the ninth hole. There were no A grade winners on the ninth, while the B graders failed to threaten the flag on the 18th hole.
The encouragement award went to Forbes' Barry Parker.
The ball sweep went to 33 points and winners were: 36 points - Nym Dziuba (P); 34 - Ken Sanderson, Alan Rees and Kim Herbert (F); 33 - Niel Duncan (F) and Mick Bond and Peter Bristol (P).
In last Tuesday's local competition the weather again was not too kind but 14 players did brave the elements with Steve Edwards claiming the major prize with 31 points from the ever-improving Ian Thomas on 30.
Tuesday social golf is on each week and interested players should assemble at the pro shop from 9am for a 12-hole round.
How about this one, true story? Two worms lived in the rough on the seventh hole. First worm - "There's a man swinging a club above us and if we're not careful I think he's going to squash us." Second worm -
"Hop onto the round white thing; it's the only thing he hasn't hit yet."
