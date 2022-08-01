Canberra United will head to Forbes in late October to face Western Sydney Wanderers in a pre-season match in preparation for the 2022/2023 Liberty A-League season which will commence the following month.
Njegosh Popovich will take his new-look Canberra outfit to the town for the fixture to be played at Forbes' Botanical Gardens Sporting Grounds.
The occasion will mark the first time that Canberra United has played in the town and the club is excited about the opportunity that the fixture offers.
"We are very much looking forward to heading to Forbes for the pre-season clash in October," Head Coach Njegosh Popovich said.
"The game will be the ideal way for us to take the Liberty A-League to Country New South Wales and highlights the competition to the fans in that region. Matches with Western Sydney Wanderers are always tough and this fixture, as part of our pre-season program, will provide us with the ideal preparation for the new campaign."
"Forbes District Soccer Club and Forbes Shire Council supported by Football NSW and other local sponsors are very excited to host a pre-season women's game between National giants, Western Sydney Wanderers and Canberra United," Doug McKenzie from Forbes District Soccer Association said.
"This Flagship Football event presents a fantastic opportunity to showcase the central west town of Forbes together with regional hospitality and friendship.
"Forbes has become a sporting hub for women's football development and sports tourism with a recent gala day involving over eighty teams and 5000 people resulting a massive economic injection to the local economy," Doug said,
"It is anticipated this A-League game will achieve more with national and international players mixing with aspiring young football girls."
Along with the A-League game, there will be a chance to meet the players from 10:30am to 11:30am during a training session.
Following the training session, exhibition games featuring the Lachlan United Under 10s, Under 12s and Under 14s girls squads will start from 12pm and go through to the main game.
Joining the Forbes based players in the matches will be players from Parkes, Grenfell, Cowra and Condobolin.
Tickets for the match are currently on sale and are available for purchase online at https://bit.ly/3vxhzwX priced at $10 (adults), $5 (concession 6-18), and $25 (family, two adults and four children).
