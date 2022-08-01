Forbes Advocate

Western Sydney Wanderers and Canberra United FC will be playing in Forbes

August 1 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Three Lachlan United squads will be taking to the pitch before the match between Western Sydney Wanderers and Canberra United. Photo courtesy of Forbes & District Soccer Club's Facebook page.

Canberra United will head to Forbes in late October to face Western Sydney Wanderers in a pre-season match in preparation for the 2022/2023 Liberty A-League season which will commence the following month.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.