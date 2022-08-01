Powerful front to impact Forbes's weather from Wednesday

A series of troughs and a cold front could deliver two inches of rain to Forbes in the next two days.
Weatherzone forecasters say Forbes has a 90 per cent chance of rain Wednesday and Thursday, with a possible 5-10mm of rain Wednesday and 20-40mm Thursday.
Weatherzone forecasts Wednesday will reach a balmy top of 22 degrees in Forbes before the wet weather moves in that night.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued an initial flood watch warning for the region.
Renewed flooding is possible along the Bogan and Lachlan Rivers where flood warnings are current, the warning issued Tuesday afternoon said.
Moderate to possibly heavy rainfall may cause minor to moderate flooding along the Castlereagh, Bell, Macquarie, Belubula and Queanbeyan Rivers, with moderate to major flooding possible along the Tumut and Murrumbidgee Rivers from Thursday.
"The Bureau is continuing to monitor the situation and will issue further catchment specific warnings if and when required," the warning added.
Communities are encouraged to stay across the latest forecasts and warnings via the Bureau's website and BOM Weather app and follow the advice of emergency service agencies.
The Lachlan River peak from the last rain system is now downstream of Euabalong. Minor flooding continues at Booligal.
After filling in July, Wyangala storage has been reduced to 92 per cent.
