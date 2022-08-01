Forbes Advocate

Powerful front to impact Forbes's weather from Wednesday

By Newsroom
Updated August 2 2022 - 7:19am, first published August 1 2022 - 5:00am
RAIN FORECAST: Forbes could receive 5-10mm of rain Wednesday and 10-20mm Thursday this week, forecasters say. Picture: FILE

A series of troughs and a cold front could deliver two inches of rain to Forbes in the next two days.

