Powerful front to impact Forbes's weather on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday

By Newsroom
August 1 2022 - 5:00am
RAIN FORECAST: Forbes could receive 5-10mm of rain Wednesday and 10-20mm Thursday this week, forecasters say. Picture: FILE

Two powerful cold fronts are bringing damaging winds and heavy rain to Western Australia from today, and then expected to move east impacting South Australia, Victoria, Tasmania and New South Wales throughout the week.

