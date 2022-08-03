Volunteers dig in on National Tree Day in Forbes

Hi Landcarers, we had a weekend of mixed weather for our National Tree Day Events.
Saturday's weather was close to perfection for the Forbes National Tree Day Planting...with several flocks of Magpie Geese flying over during set up.
Advertisement
Trees were provided by Central West Lachlan Landcare, with giveaway plants provided by Bunnings and the Forbes Riverside Garden.
After planting, mulching and watering was completed, Bunnings provided vouchers to volunteers for a BBQ lunch.
A massive thank you to our volunteers who enjoyed a good catch up as well as planting over 120 plants on the Corriedale Street site. Thanks to Forbes Shire Council for clearing the site ready for planting.
These plants will supplement existing plantings in the area that were planted over 20 years ago by Forbes Urban Landcare.
Parkes National Tree Day weather was entirely different, but that did not quell the enthusiasm of 30 attendees who planted over 240 plants at the Akuna Road site.
Fuzzy Box Woodland species of trees and shrubs were provided by Parkes Shire Council. A big thanks to Parkes Shire Council for once again partnering for a successful event.
It was fantastic to see such a wonderful group turn out on the day. Our focus is working together as a community and increasing habitat and connectivity for local fauna.
"We have had some of our community attending for many years, but are always excited to see new faces," said Central West Lachlan Landcare Chairperson, Margot Jolly.
"We aim to plant well and mulch well when they are established to minimise follow up watering. said Landcare Coordinator, Marg Applebee.
National Tree Day events are supported by Toyota and we are grateful for the ongoing support of Parkes and Forbes Toyota, providing shirts, gloves and hats.
Each year, around 300,000 people volunteer their time to engage in environmental activities that educate Australians about the world around them.
National Tree Day started in 1996 and is now Australia's largest community tree-planting and nature care event. Once again, a big thank you to our fabulous volunteers for stepping out on the weekend for National Tree Day!
Central West Lachlan Landcare will be undertaking a review of National Tree Day sites in coming months and we look forward to sharing this follow up information with the community.
For further information on this article, please go to www.centralwestlachlanlandcare.org, twitter, facebook or Instagram @cwllandcare or contact Marg Applebee on 0418 611 053.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.