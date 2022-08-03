Forbes Advocate

Volunteers dig in on National Tree Day in Forbes

By Marg Applebee, Central West Lachlan Landcare
August 3 2022 - 5:00am
Hi Landcarers, we had a weekend of mixed weather for our National Tree Day Events.

