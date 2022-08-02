Yardings down, prices up at this week's Forbes sales

There was both finished and plainer cattle penned with fewer Bos Indicus types than previous sales.
The usual buyers were present and competing in a dearer market.
Yearling steers to feed regained last weeks fall lifting 15 to 20c/kg to receive from 420 to 509c/kg. Those to processors jumped 20c to sell from 482 to 520c/kg.
The heifer portion was also 20 to 30c better with feeders paying from 420 to 465c/kg. Medium and heavyweights to processors sold from 424 to 480c/kg.
Heavy steers and bullocks reached 470c/kg. Grown heifers sold from 330 to 450c/kg. Cows were 20c/kg better with heavy 2 score selling from 318c to 348c/kg with 3 and 4 score ranging from 349c to 372c/kg.
Numbers more than halved at Tuesday's sheep sale though quality was similar to previous sales.
There was a good offering of both finished and plainer lambs penned. Not all the usual buyers were present and competing in a dearer market.
There was 700 new season lambs offered and these sold from $186 to $210/head. Trade weight lambs lifted $10 to $20/head with 20 to 24kg receiving from $130 to $164/head.
Lambs to 26kg sold from $155 to $189/head. Extra heavy lambs were $15 better with prices ranging from $166 to $248/head. Carcase prices averaged from 652c to 708c/kg. Merino lambs sold from $135 to $210/head.
Mutton numbers were limited and quality was mixed. Prices were slightly better with Merino ewes selling from $106 to $180/head. Crossbred ewes received from $127 to $176/head.
- Market Reporter, Krystelle Ridley
VC Reid Smith Livestock reports that numbers also reduced at Friday's pig sale, with the yarding of good quality.
Bacon prices were $20 dearer but pork $20 cheaper, sucker prices remained firm and sows were 10c dearer.
