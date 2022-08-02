Forbes Advocate

Yardings down, prices up at this week's Forbes sales

Updated August 2 2022 - 4:31am, first published 3:00am
FORBES SALES: The numbers were down but the prices were up at Monday's cattle sale at the Central West Livestock Exchange. Picture: FILE

Monday's cattle sale

  • Yarding 434 down 448

There was both finished and plainer cattle penned with fewer Bos Indicus types than previous sales.

