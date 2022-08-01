Forbes Advocate

VIEW clubs back calls for support for Aussie kids

Updated August 2 2022 - 12:12am, first published August 1 2022 - 10:51pm
30 YEARS WITH VIEW: Helen Pitt, Eleanor Lewis, and Judy Kerr. Picture: SUPPLIED

The National Office of View Clubs of Australia are urging people to get behind the Smith Family's winter appeal this year to support thousands of children and young people with their education, as they deal with the ongoing effects of the Covid 19 pandemic.

