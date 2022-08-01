VIEW clubs back calls for support for Aussie kids

The National Office of View Clubs of Australia are urging people to get behind the Smith Family's winter appeal this year to support thousands of children and young people with their education, as they deal with the ongoing effects of the Covid 19 pandemic.
The Smith Family's CEO Doug Taylor said that support from the public is vital to help the charity extend its reach to more children.
View (Voice, Interests, Education of Women) is a national women's organisation bringing together women to develop skills, make connections and enjoy social activities, all while supporting Australian children experiencing disadvantage.
At present Forbes View Club supports eight students of varying ages.
At the July meeting, Sarah Hazell of Flannery's and Life Pharmacies was the guest speaker.
She gave a very informative talk and answered the many questions with expertise and knowledge. Sarah also outlined the future plans for extending her business.
Also at this meeting, Eleanor Lewis was presented with a 30 year badge in recognition of the years she has been a member of Forbes View Club.
The guest at the meeting on August 11 at Club Forbes, Templar St, is a representative from the 'Boys to the Bush'.
We are always ready to welcome new members into the club.
Further information can be obtained from Helen on 0427 201 445.
Bookings are requested for the August lunch by Thursday 4th August if possible.
