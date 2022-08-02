Croquet players make most of beautiful winter mornings

There was 33 players turned up on Saturday 30th, on a very pleasant winters morning for Aussie Croquet.
Three players managed three games: Robin Pols, Jill Rubie, and another newer player Peter West.
Advertisement
BIG WINNERS
CLOSE GAMES
Again we had a beautiful winter's morning on Tuesday 2nd so much so 36 players turned up for Golf Croquet.
Four players won three games: Marie Spry, John Browne, John Cole and John Job.
BIG WINNERS
CLOSE GAMES
That's it till next week
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.