Can you help Winston's owners find their engagement ring?

Updated August 2 2022 - 11:20pm, first published 8:30pm
PLAY TIME: Winston the dog enjoyed a run in Forbes but unfortunately his owners have dropped an engagement ring somewhere on South Circle or Grinsted ovals. Picture: SUPPLIED

A bride-to-be is hoping someone in Forbes with sharp eyes will spot her engagement ring, which she believes was dropped around Grinsted and South Circle ovals on Saturday.

