Can you help Winston's owners find their engagement ring?

A bride-to-be is hoping someone in Forbes with sharp eyes will spot her engagement ring, which she believes was dropped around Grinsted and South Circle ovals on Saturday.
Monica, who will marry her partner Harry this September, wrote to the Advocate to enlist the community's help after the couple spent two hours searching to no avail.
The ring is described as yellow gold with a solitaire teal sapphire, which appears more green than blue, and the couple would very much appreciate hearing from anyone who finds it.
"We have just relocated from Melbourne to Brisbane to be closer to our families and made the journey up by car last week with our dog Winston," Monica wrote.
"On our way, we stopped in Forbes to refuel and let Winston out for a run around the cricket oval and rugby field in town.
"It was about 1pm on Saturday 30th July. I took my ring off very briefly to sanitise my hands and I believe the ring may have fallen out of my pocket.
"We retraced our steps for about two hours but couldn't find the ring anywhere."
Anyone who finds the ring is urged to return it to Forbes police station.
