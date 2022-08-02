From the mayor's desk: let's celebrate Local Government Week

It is Local Government Week! Let's celebrate and recognise all the critical work across our communities we do.
From managing roads and infrastructure, to running community events, maintaining facilities, parks, gardens and so many more services that we rely on to keep our towns running.
Advertisement
We promote local business and attract investment. Our council is staffed and run by local people, for local people.
Councils in NSW look after more than $178 million of community assets - parks, pools, libraries, lighting, cemeteries, museums and more.
Local Government manages 164,000 kilometres of local and regional roads, around 90 per cent of the state's road network. Including 1755 of local roads here in Forbes Shire and 24 kilometres of footpath.
NSW Councils manage an estimated 35 million tonnes of waste per year and spends $2billion caring for the environment via recycling and waste management, stormwater management, preserving and protecting our native flora and fauna.
Finally Local Government in NSW employs over 48,000 people in local communities right across NSW.
I'd also like to give a big nod of acknowledgement and appreciation for my fellow elected councilors, as these figures doesn't include all the hours we spend at meetings, briefings and official business, going over and above because we love our community - we all love Forbes.
Also as part of Local Government Week the NSW LG Excellence Awards will be announced and I am very proud to say Forbes Shire Council has been nominated and shortlisted for several awards.
Including the Leo Kelly Delivery of an Arts and Culture Project (population of less than 30,000), with two entries in the RH Dougherty Awards for the Forbes Give It A Go Senior's Festival and the Master Planning for Sporting Precincts.
While our Youth Week Program is again a finalist in the Best Small Council with Most Outstanding Youth Week Program.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.