Forbes Advocate

From the mayor's desk: let's celebrate Local Government Week

By Mayor Phyllis Miller
Updated August 3 2022 - 2:32am, first published August 2 2022 - 8:30pm
Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM.

It is Local Government Week! Let's celebrate and recognise all the critical work across our communities we do.

