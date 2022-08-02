22nd Daroo awards launched, get those Eugowra nominations in

Nominations are now open for the the Cabonne Daroo Business Awards which are returning in 2022 for their 22nd year.
The awards recognise the quality and diversity of businesses in the Cabonne shire.
Finalists will be showcased at the 2022 Cabonne Daroo Business Awards evening.
The 2022 awards were officially launched at the Cabonne Council chambers on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
Acknowledged as one of the major events on the regional business calendar and a blueprint for business awards in rural Australia, the Daroo Business Awards recognise the achievements and contributions of Cabonne businesses and their employees.
"The awards, which originated in 2000, have always strived to acknowledge businesses and organisations that demonstrate a commitment to excellence in service or management," Cabonne Mayor Kevin Beatty said at Tuesday's launch.
"The importance of the community's voice is highlighted by the awards offering a people's choice format to decide the award winners in most categories," he said.
The coveted Best Business in Cabonne and 16 other category winners will be announced at a gala dinner in Cumnock on Friday, November 4, 2022.
"The Daroo Awards recognises the achievements and enterprising spirit of small businesses across Cabonne, and helps to promote their achievements to the broader community." Cr Beatty said.
Nominations close on Monday, August 15, 2022.
This year nominations will be collected online, with forms available on the Daroo Business Award page on Cabonne Council's website, www.cabonne.nsw.gov.au/2022-Daroo-Business-Awards
The Daroo Award Committee encourages clients and customers to nominate Cabonne businesses they believe are worthy of recognition.
Once all nominations are received, finalists will be determined in each category and an online voting process will commence in August.
