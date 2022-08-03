Forbes Advocate

Local Government Week 2022: Forbes Shire Council shortlisted for honours

Updated August 3 2022 - 4:35am, first published 3:00am
WINNER: Youth Officer Sarah Williams with Forbes Shire Councils past Youth Awards. Picture: SUPPLIED

This week is Local Government Week and Forbes has so much to celebrate.

Local News

