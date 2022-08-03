Forbes Advocate
Be Road Ready for Harvest Field Day returns to Central West Livestock Exchange

Updated August 3 2022 - 10:35pm, first published 2:00am
FIELD DAY: Be Road Ready for Harvest is a chance to refresh your knowledge about current regulations for safely and legally moving agricultural vehicles, combinations and trucks on the road. Picture: SUPPLIED

Farmers, contract harvesters, transport operators, pilot drivers and agricultural machinery retailers are invited to attend this year's Be Road Ready for Harvest Field Day in person at the Forbes Central West Livestock Exchange or online via Zoom on Thursday, August 11.

