Forbes Advocate

Purse of $25,000 will go to Peter McDonald Premiership winners

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated August 3 2022 - 9:35am, first published 9:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PAY RISE: Wellington's Ben McGregor and Panthers' Doug Hewitt celebrating the 2019 Group 11 and Group 10 premiership wins respectively. Ross McDermott (inset) said the prize money will more than double from the last time a grand final in either Group was held.

The amount of money on offer for the inaugural Peter McDonald Premiership grand final winner has been revealed.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Journalist

I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.