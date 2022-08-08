We're back! Excitement for Show season builds

It's Showtime!
Pardon the cliche, but we haven't been able to use that phrase since this time in 2019 and anticipation is definitely building for our first show of the season at Bedgerabong.
"The best little Show in the west" is on Saturday, August 20 and the volunteer committee has been hard at work, knowing just how excited everyone is.
The Show society's new president is Paul Faulkner, Anne Eearney has returned as secretary and Glen Constable as treasurer.
"We are really excited, it's been a long time," Anne told the Advocate, and that enthusiasm is multiplied for the children in the community.
Schedules have gone out with school children and links to every section are online through the Bedgerabong Show Facebook page.
The pavilion will be open with entries to be accepted in all our favourite competitions: cooking, farm produce, school, photography, arts, crafts, home brewing through to gumboot decorating.
Bedgerabong Show is known for giving entrants a theme for a few special categories and this year's is weeds - our photography entrants shouldn't have trouble finding those to capture!
There'll be entertainment all day with a reptile display, Fairy Lala performing as well as making balloon animals and offering face painting, the dog high jump, lawn mower racing and local school student performances.
Kidzone will be open through the day and those in the know will be making a beeline for the Bedgerabong P and C's donut stall.
The official opening, including the sashing of Bedgerabong's Young Woman for 2022, will take place at 2.30pm and the fireworks will start at 6.30pm.
The championship dog show returns and the tractor pull will run throughout the day, and there'll be plenty of attractions to browse.
The cattle, sheep, pigs and poultry competitions are all up and running, and there'll be horse events in the main ring.
The fire bucket championship is on offer again, and artisans are urged to check the schedule and get those entries in.
While it's been three years since the last Show, there have been improvements on the grounds with a new secretary's office, new cattle loading ramp, new pig pens and most recently a new amenities block.
Show day is Saturday, September 20 and tickets are available online now. Children 15 years and under are free, there's a flat ticket price of $15 for everyone 15 years and over.
