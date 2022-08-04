Lachlan River on flood watch as rain sets in

The Lachlan River has been placed on flood watch as wet weather sweeps the region.
The Lachlan is one of several rivers in the State that could see anything up to major flooding, the Bureau of Meteorology advised in a watch issued early Thursday afternoon.
The Belubula could see minor to moderate flooding.
Forbes has received more than an inch of rain from the system so far, with 28mm recorded at the airport between 9am and 1.30pm.
Cowra weather station had recorded 22mm to the same time.
Wyangala Dam had been reduced to 92 per cent of capacity in the lead up to the forecast rain, with the flood peak from those releases and earlier rainfall past Euabalong by the start of the week.
The NSW SES advises residents should monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings and be ready to move to higher ground should flooding develop; and advises that farmers move livestock and equipment away from flood-prone paddocks.
"The Bureau is continuing to monitor the situation and will issue further catchment specific warnings if and when required," the BOM's flood warning statement said.
