Forbes Advocate

Bishop welcomes new Director of Schools for Wilcannia-Forbes

August 7 2022 - 7:30pm
WELCOME: Bishop Columba Macbeth-Green with new Director of Schools for Wilcannia-Forbes Peggy Saab. Picture: SUPPLIED

Mrs Peggy Saab has arrived in Forbes to begin her new role as Director of Catholic Education in the Diocese of Wilcannia-Forbes.

