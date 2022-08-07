Bishop welcomes new Director of Schools for Wilcannia-Forbes

Mrs Peggy Saab has arrived in Forbes to begin her new role as Director of Catholic Education in the Diocese of Wilcannia-Forbes.
Bishop Columba Macbeth-Green welcomed Peggy to the Catholic Education Office (CEO), in Johnson Street, and said he was delighted to welcome Peggy to Forbes.
"We are incredibly fortunate to have someone with Peggy's qualifications to lead Catholic education forward into the future," he said.
"Peggy is a highly experienced educator, and respected Catholic leader, who brings with her a wide range of skills through her various leadership roles.
"I have every confidence that her knowledge, skills, vast network in education and her deep commitment to students in schools will serve us well."
Peggy said she is very excited about becoming a part of a regional community and the wider Wilcannia-Forbes Diocese.
"I can't wait to begin my immersion into the culture of 'Wilcannia-Forbes.' I am really looking forward to visiting all of the parish school communities in the diocese as soon as possible," she said.
Peggy was born in Brooklyn, New York, where she began her career as an educator, before relocating to Sydney.
Peggy continued her teaching career in Sydney, before moving on to the role as principal of three different Sydney Catholic schools over a 24-year period, followed by eight years as a Regional Consultant for a cluster of schools in the south-west of Sydney.
Most recently, she has spent 18 months lecturing at the Australian Catholic University.
Peggy, who will assume all regulatory responsibilities of Director of Education in keeping with the Vision and Mission of Wilcannia-Forbes, said, "When Bishop Columba offered me the position, I saw it as an incredible opportunity and challenge to support the important work of faith development and student learning in Wilcannia-Forbes schools.
"I am fully committed to my belief that 'dreaming the possibilities together, nothing is impossible," she said.
