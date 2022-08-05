Renewed flooding possible as Lachlan valley waterways swell with this week's rain

Minor to moderate flooding is possible along the Lachlan River, the Bureau of Meteorology has advised in its latest flood water update at 1.20pm Friday.
There was widespread rainfall around the region on Thursday, including 31.8mm in Forbes, 31mm in Cowra and more than 45mm in Orange.
Advertisement
A flood watch is current for the Lachlan River to Cotton's Weir, the Belubula River and Mandagery Creek.
This Flood Watch means that people living or working along rivers and streams must monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings and be ready to move to higher ground should flooding develop.
Flood Warnings will be issued if Minor Flood Level is expected to be exceeded at key sites along the main rivers for which the Bureau of Meteorology provides a flood warning service.
The State Emergency Service advised that as of mid-Friday morning river heights were:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.