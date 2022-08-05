Forbes Advocate

Renewed flooding possible as Lachlan valley waterways swell with this week's rain

Updated August 5 2022 - 8:21am, first published 5:08am
RISING: The Mandagery Creek at Eugowra on Friday afternoon.

Minor to moderate flooding is possible along the Lachlan River, the Bureau of Meteorology has advised in its latest flood water update at 1.20pm Friday.

