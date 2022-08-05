Forbes scores well as students return to Pol Dorset Youth Day

Students from around the region were able to learn about all things related to Pol Dorsets on Thursday at the Pol Dorset Youth Day.
There were around 150 students from towns including Canowindra, Cowra, Forbes, Gunnedah, Tullamore, Young, Orange, Bathurst, Wagga Wagga, Blayney and Yeoval who braved the wet weather to descend on the Cowra Showgrounds for the event.
Advertisement
Central West Poll Dorset secretary Ruth Klingner said the day went really well with a good turnout.
Mrs Klingner said they had some great feedback from the teachers and students, even from a parent who reached out to tell her that their child returned from the event with a lot more knowledge.
Central West Poll Dorset's Roger Traves said they hadn't been able to host this event last year because of ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, but this year's event was huge.
Mr Traves said they have seen an increase in numbers of attendants, as well as guests from further afield including Gunnedah and Wagga.
"It's great to see the wider region coming and supporting all of the hard work that actually goes into running this sort of event," he said.
Mr Traves said there are probably a couple of reasons why the Youth Day is so well attended which include better communication and messaging from the Central West Poll Dorset Association, along with the fact events like this haven't been held in a few years and schools are keen to get the students to events like this to help with their education.
Education days such as this also helps the Pol Dorset industry as well, he said, education students about the breed, as well as other avenues to work in the sheep industry in general.
"They're talking about the type of meat that you should be using, the shape of the chops and everything else, the quality of them and the type of sheep you might be able to use. But it also gives and insight in to the careers that stem from rural industry," Mr Traves said.
The Pol Dorset Youth Day has also been a benefit to year 11 student Elliott Bangert, who runs a Pol Dorset Stud at Borenore.
"The activities I've done today are very well rounded," he said.
"It shows lots of different aspects of getting into agriculture and also ways to improve your business if you're already in agriculture like me."
The participants looked at condition scoring, fat scoring, how to get into agriculture and some aspects of judging as part of the Pol Dorset Youth Day.
Mr Traves said having some experience with the industry has been helpful in allowing him to ask more specific questions which has been helpful in increasing his knowledge on the industry.
He got into the Pol Dorset industry after helping out at the Pol Dorset stud Ridgehaven run by Isabele Roberts and Ruth Klingner.
Mr Traves said he also got into working with Pol Dorsets as they are a big part of the meat sheep industry that will never go out of fashion.
Along with this, Mr Traves said the breed is constantly improving and he wanted to be a part of that.
Getting into running his own Pol Dorset stud before leaving high school has been a bit of a challenge, Mr Traves said, but he is really enjoying it and has been helpful having people having people like Ruth around if he has any questions.
Advertisement
Mr Traves said Ruth Klingner does tremendous work to help coordinate this Youth Day and they are lucky to have good members from across the Central West region who pull together to support the day.
The Pol Dorset Youth Day is usually hosted once every two years, though it was not held last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
At this stage, Mrs Klingner said they plan to host the Youth Day again next year to get them back onto their usual bi-annual schedule.
St Raphael's Catholic School was named the champion school on the Pol Dorset Youth Day. This is based on students being given points for interacting in the subjects and asking questions.
Mrs Klingner said these points accumulated by the students are combined with the scores of others in their school and then divided by the number of students in their school.
The individual award winners included:
Advertisement
Emma Clark memorial junior stockman award - Laura Price - St Raphael's Catholic School
Beginner chop junior judging
Intermediate chop junior judging
Beginner Sheep junior judging
Advertisement
Intermediate sheep junior judging
Encouragement Awards
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.