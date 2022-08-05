Public health alert: Look out for symptoms of meningococcal disease

Forbes Advocate

Public health alert for meningococcal disease

By Newsroom
August 5 2022 - 11:01am
Western NSW Local Health District has issued a public health alert on behalf of NSW Health after two cases of meningococcal disease has emerged in people who attended the 2022 Splendour in the Grass festival.

