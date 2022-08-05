Flooding possible at Cottons Weir, Iron Bridge Sunday

The combined flow from the Upper Lachlan and Belubula Rivers has the potential to cause minor flooding along the Lachlan River at Nanami Saturday morning and at Forbes from Sunday.
Moderate flooding is possible at Cottons Weir from late Sunday, the Bureau of Meteorology has advised in a Saturday night flood warning.
Peak predictions downstream of Cottons Weir will be provided once upstream peaks have been observed.
A moderate flood warning is current for the Belubula River.
The BOM predicts that the Lachlan River at Nanami may reach the minor flood level (7.40 metres) Saturday morning.
The Lachlan River at Forbes Iron Bridge may reach the minor flood level (8.80 metres) during Sunday.
The Lachlan River at Cottons Weir is likely to exceed the minor flood level (3.50 metres) Sunday afternoon. Further rises to the moderate flood level (5.30 metres) are possible from late Sunday.
NSW SES advises landowners and farmers adjacent to rivers and creeks should monitor river levels and the weather, and:
At all times
In life threatening emergencies, call 000 (triple zero) immediately. If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, ring NSW SES on 132 500.
The SES advises:
At minor flood levels at Nanami the Kangarooby Creek could encroach upon the Gooloogong - Cowra Road (Lachlan Valley Way) and lead to early flooding of the road.
If the Lachlan River reaches the moderate flood level at Cottons Weir a number of roads can be impacted by flood water including the Forbes-Gooloogong road at Dukes Crossing and the Forbes-Old Grenfell Road at Muddy Lagoon/Bundaburrah Creek, New Grenfell Road at Bundaburrah Creek and the Escort Way.
