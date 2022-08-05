Forbes Advocate

Flooding possible at Cottons Weir, Iron Bridge Sunday

Updated August 5 2022 - 11:03pm, first published 10:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LOTS OF WATER: The Mandagery Creek at Eugowra early Friday afternoon. Picture: NADIA PREDIC

The combined flow from the Upper Lachlan and Belubula Rivers has the potential to cause minor flooding along the Lachlan River at Nanami Saturday morning and at Forbes from Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.