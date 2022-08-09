AGM a time for Sunshine Club volunteers to celebrate

Hello Sunshiners, lovely to be with you again.
There has been a lot going on lately so we definitely have some news to catch up on.
The volunteers are back from the Royal Far West AGM at Manly. They had an enjoyable time and enjoyed meeting other people from the 17 branches and three op shops.
All up they managed to raise $200,000 for Royal Far West.
Renovations for Drummond House are due to start at the end of 2022 with only the front of the building to be kept for heritage.
The whole block, facing Manly Beach, is to be demolished with two new apartment high rise buildings going up. There will be shops and offices underneath.
All will be leased out to residents on a 99-year lease. This means that the Royal Far West will have new moneies coming in but they will still retain the land rights in Manly.
The Royal Far West vision is to create integrated health and wellbeing campus for the community in the heart of Manly that is admired and much loved by Australians.
The op shop in Forbes now have pens from RFW for sale at just $2 each.
Lithgow Molly has been unwell but is back at the shop now.
A big thank you to the Lions Club at Forbes for their generous cheque for $250 and to the Rotary for their also generous cheque of $500.
AThe Eugowra bingo will have their 20th birthday celebration at the Eugowra Sport and Rec Club on Tuesday September 27 starting at 11.45.
This little group took over the bingo when the Eugowra Branch of the Sunshine Club disbanded.
Since that time they have given Royal Far West $25,025. Well done, everyone.
The Royal Far West Op Shop in Templar Street has a quantity of wardrobes for sale. All winter clothes are now half price except new items.
The book sale is finished but you can still get a good read at a great price.
There is a fine collection of bric a brac, crockery and glassware so pop on in and have a wander around. You are sure to find something you will be interested in and you can have a chat with one of our happy volunteers.
You may like to pick up a ticket for $1 in one of our two raffles. You have to be in it to win it!
Once again we open our birthday book, with happy birthday wishes going out to Marko Kay's Meaghan August 17, Warragal Lass August 19, Marko's Mum August 21, Sunshine Heidi and Johnny Camp August 23, Specky One August 24. Enjoy your special day.
Until next time, please stay well and safe and keep smiling.
Lady Cat
