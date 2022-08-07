The Platypi have been labelled the "giant killers" after defeating the top-placed team on the Blowes Clothing Cup ladder in the last home game of the regular season on Saturday.
The Platypi fought back from a 10-point deficit to snatch a 25-21 win on home turf in a match they had to win in order to keep their finals hopes alive.
It not only elevated Forbes to fourth with a round left to play in the Blowes Cup, but saw the Bulldogs slip from first to second to Cowra Eagles.
Captain Matt Coles said his team always knew they could do it, although they've seen other opportunities this season slip through their defence.
"Very happy, it was a good feeling to get a win and especially like that - against the top side," he said.
Bulldogs centre Adam Plumer labelled Forbes the "giant killers" after the effort - the Platypi were also the first to hand Cowra defeat in Round 6 of this season - and praised their tenacity.
"It meant a lot to us to try and get a home semi for the club and for the boys, they definitely wanted it, and we wanted it too," he said.
"Against Forbes at home, they are never going to go away.
"Forbes, absolutely they're a threat. They've got the belief, if they come up against Cowra they back themselves to get it done, up they come against us, well they've just beaten us.
"It doesn't matter who they are versing, if they get there they'll have their tails up come finals time. They're the giant killers."
It took a try seven minutes into added time for Forbes to snatch the win from Bulldogs, hooker Will Nash the hero as he barged over.
Flyhalf Daniel Sweeney then added the extras to confirm the win and move the Platypi one point ahead of Dubbo Kangaroos.
It was a thrilling conclusion to a match which had plenty of momentum shifts.
In his first game back from injury and his 100th as a Bulldog, scrumhalf Brad Glasson set up the opening try in the 14th minute.
He sliced straight through Forbes' defence then found Phil Tonkin in support. Bryce Rue added the extras to make it 7-0.
The hosts opened their account off the boot of Sweeney in the 22nd minute and while the Bulldogs repelled a host of phases with stern on-line defence following this, the lead eventually changed hands.
Brenton Howarth scored four minutes out from the break to give Forbes the lead, with a Sweeney conversion and penalty goal soon after making it 11-7.
In the second half the arm-wrestle continued.
Six minutes after play resumed Zac Taylor put Bulldogs back in front with a brilliant individual effort. He a scooped up a Glasson pass which had bounced then beat six players as he charged over.
As the game ticked towards the hour mark Bulldogs dealt Forbes another blow.
Firstly Bulldogs prop Bailey Warren dived on the ball after a Forbes knock-on, then play was spread to the right edge.
Plummer, who took strong carries all match, found space then found Glasson in support.
The star playmaker scored and Rue converted to give Bulldogs a 21-11 lead, but it took just six minutes for Forbes to reply.
Ben Redfern burrowed his way over after some nice attacking phases from his team-mates and the conversion meant there was just three points in it.
It was an advantage Bulldogs clung to for the next 21 minutes. They defended with heart before Nash's late effort broke them.
"To be fair we've done that to a couple of other teams this year, it would've been heart-breaking for Forbes when we did it to them there in the first round," Plummer said.
"Someone has got to lose those sort of games don't they."
Coles agreed, the Platypi have had a couple of those games get away from them.
"When we can stick it together things go well and we can win," he said.
"There have been three or four games this year where we've been in front and let in a couple of tries at the end. It was nice to have it the other way for once.
"I think we were always confident we could do the job, it's just actually getting out there and doing it."
Defence, he added was key. On Saturday every team member stood up and did their job, and that was without Country representatives Mahe Fangupo and Charlie French.
Coles' focus now turns to this weekend's contest against Dubbo Roos: the teams remain in fourth and fifth on the Cup ladder and both want that finals spot.
"We're obviously in a lot better position now we've won (against Bathurst)," he said.
"We're still going to have to win: it's not going to be easy going over there and playing Dubbo, they're going to be up for it.
"It should be a good game, I'm pretty excited to get over there and rip in."
He's hopeful of that finals slot but also mindful that Forbes would be likely to meet Emus if they do go through
"They've had our number a bit this year so I think we'll be changing our game plan a bit," he conceded.
"Nothing too crazy, if we do our job properly we'll be able to compete."
