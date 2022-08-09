Woodfired returns to warm winter's afternoon in Eugowra

The weather was fickle but the hospitality couldn't be faulted at Woodfired Eugowra 2022.
Eugowra Events and Tourism Association's Woodfired made a successful return on Saturday, at a new location by the Mandagery Creek.
Advertisement
Tickets - free thanks to the support of Cabonne Shire Council - were snapped up quickly but the weather was pretty changeable on the afternoon.
Still, the volunteers had the fire buckets roaring and the chefs had a variety of food on offer from brisket to hot dogs, camp ovens to popcorn, lamb and gravy rolls to pork.
The concept was so popular additional space across the road had to be opened up for some of the market stalls.
Beautiful face painting was in high demand and live music set the mood with families taking to the dance floor.
Darryl Coleman - maker of the metal art coach that sits on the approach to the newly-opened Escort Rock Cafe - was demonstrating his forge work.
There were some generous items up for auction to raise funds, including fully catered dinners at home donated by Eat Your Greens and The Fat Parcel, a DAZART garden sculpture and esky in timber by the Men's Shed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.