Building bright futures Advertising Feature

For the love of books: A highlight of Education Week at Forbes Public School last week was the book parade which featured students and teachers dressed up as characters from their favourite books. Picture: Supplied.

Both students and staff at Forbes Public School were eager to celebrate Education Week this year by promoting a love for learning and having some fun along the way.

"Inspiring students today to shine tomorrow" was the theme for primary students on Wednesday.



In line with this year's theme, Creating Brighter Futures, students worked with the team from Bright Future STEM Program from AREEA (Australian Resources and Energy Employer Association) in conjunction with CMOC North Parkes Mine and Howden Australia to explore the wonders of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education and career opportunities.



"The students were inspired and their love for learning was ignited as they engaged in plenty of hands-on activities, including the use of virtual goggles and puzzle solving that encouraged plenty of critical thinking, teamwork, imagination and fun," principal Megan Staples said.

The week started with the Forbes Public School Book Fair which encouraged many of the students, from the most avid readers to those who simply enjoy listening to and/or reading along with others, to purchase books for their home libraries.



"We were excited to welcome our community along to share in our love for books," Ms Staples said.



The day proved a huge success and raised more than $7,000.



Proceeds will go back into providing resources and activities for our students to both benefit from and engage in.

"We are thrilled to know that our students have added to home libraries, their imaginations and time with loved ones at home sharing a story or two having purchased books," she said.

The highlight of Education Week is always the Book Character parade where book characters are brought to life by both staff and students who proudly showed off their costumes by parading to music in front of the school community on Friday.



The parade is always a welcomed opportunity to connect with our families over plenty of fun and laughter.



The parade was followed by a family picnic and open classrooms where teachers, students and their families were able to share in student learning experiences and opportunities that have occurred so far this year.

"It was wonderful to have our wider school community on site, joining in the fun of the book fair, the parade, picnic and classroom activities," she said.

